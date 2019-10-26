Llegó la hora de conocer a Karen Macías Cárdenas (Ella/elle)! Karen es una astrofísica en el campo de Astropartículas y Astrofísica de Altas Energías en la Universidad Autónoma de Baja California en México! ¿Qué tipo de científica eres?Soy una astrofísica mexicana adentrándose en el campo de Astropartículas y Astrofísica de Altas Energías. Mi investigación actual consiste en…
Llegó la hora de conocer a Silvana Delgado Andrade (Ella)! Silvana es una astrónoma de Ecuador actualmente trabajando en su doctorado en Texas A&M University en los Estados Unidos! ¿Qué tipo de científica eres?Soy una astrónoma Ecuatoriana y este año empecé mi doctorado en Texas A&M University. Hago investigación en el campo observacional de astronomía y…
Llegó la hora de conocer a la Dra. Elena Manjavacas! La Dra. Manjavacas es una astrónoma de soporte en W. M. Keck Observatory (Hawai’i, EEUU) originalmente de un pequeño pueblo en el centro de España! ¿Qué tipo de científica eres?Soy astrónoma de soporte en W. M. Keck Observatory desde enero de 2019. En el observatorio…
Time to meet Alexis Garretson (She/her)! Alexis is a biologist at George Mason University in the USA who uses museum specimens and citizen science data to look at trends in plants and animals, particularly as it relates to the impacts of climate change. What kind of scientist are you? I am a biologist and I…
Time to meet Dr. Priyanka Mittapelly (She/her)! Dr. Mittapelly is an entomologist and molecular biologist at Colorado State University interested in plant-insect and insect-microbe interactions! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an Entomologist and molecular biologist with research interests in plant-insect and insect-microbe interactions. I received my Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. My…
Time to meet Hayley Bricker (She/her)! Hayley is a geochemist at the University of California Los Angeles in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biogeochemist working with terrestrial snails to study past climate and environmental signals. I often joke that I am an accidental malacologist (study of slugs & snails)…
Time to meet Helen Rottier (She/her)! Helen is a PhD student in disability studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago Institute on Disability and Human Development in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a PhD student in disability studies, and my research and community leadership is focused on academic access,…
Time to meet Subha S. Raj (She/her or They/them)! Subha is an atmospheric scientist and a PhD candidate from India! What kind of scientist are you? I am an Atmospheric Scientist studying the particles in the atmosphere and their ability to become cloud droplets. I am in my fourth year of PhD in IIT Madras,…
Let’s welcome Susana Najera (She/her) to our family! Susana is a cell and molecular biologist from Mexico currently earning her Master’s degree at John Hopkins University and the National Cancer Institute in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a second year master’s students at Johns Hopkins University where I am doing…
Time to meet Dr. Stephanie Caligiuri (She/her)! Dr. Caligiuri is a neuroscientist, nutritionist, and physiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital NYC in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a neuroscientist, nutritionist, and physiologist. In my fellowship, I currently study the neurobiology of female alcohol use disorder, nicotine dependence, and compulsive eating. I…
Time to meet Kathirvel Alagesan (He/him)! Kathirvel is a biochemist originally from India and currently working at Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am biochemist interested in glycans. I use mass spectrometry to sequence glycoproteins to identify disease biomarker. What made you want to become a scientist?To…
Time to meet Dr. Daniel Gillis (He/him)! Dr. Gillis is an Associate Professor at the University of Guelph in Canada where his group develop new statistical and computer science methods to understand risks affecting people and animals! What kind of scientist are you? As an Associate Prof in the School of Computer Science, I teach…
Time to meet Renée Spiewak (She/her)! Renée is an astrophysicist from the USA currently at Swinburne University studying pulsars in the galaxy with radio telescopes in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am an astrophysicist studying pulsars in the galaxy with radio telescopes like MeerKAT. I’m trying to find a way to estimate…
Time to meet Dr. Maruša Bradač (She/her)! Dr. Bradač is an astrophysicist originally from Slovenia and currently a professor at University of California, Davis! What kind of scientist are you? I am an astrophysicist. I teach the puzzles of the Universe as well as how to be better citizens of this planet. What made you…
Time to meet Felicia Lim (She/her)! Felicia is a molecular biologist and immunologist studying breast cancer and a PhD candidate at Duke University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a molecular biologist and immunologist studying nuclear receptors in breast cancer. I also a believer of giving back to community in…
Let’s welcome Brooke Fitzwater (She/her)! Brooke is a marine biologist who studies animal behavior through both field and laboratory studies in the USA. What kind of scientist are you? I am a marine biologist who studies animal behavior (fishes are my favorite!) through both field and laboratory studies. I am also a science communicator and…
Time to meet Katherine Hatcher (She/her)! Katherine is a neuroscientist excited about hormones, circadian rhythms, & interdisciplinary science in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biologist, who happens to love brains, hormones, behavior, and physiology. I am a Neuroscience PhD candidate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. What made…
Time to meet Tarini Konchady (She/her)! Tarini is an astronomer and graduate student at Texas A&M University in the USA studying stars! What kind of scientist are you? I am a graduate student studying astronomy. I look for special stars called Miras (“mye-ra”, Latin for “wonderful”!) in other galaxies. We can use Miras to measure…
Time to meet Manasi Pethe (She/her)! Manasi is a protein engineer and a science artist originally from India but currently living in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a protein engineer. I currently work in the agribiotech sector and previously worked in enzyme design and vaccine design. I have always struggled…
Time to meet Nur Izzati Abdul Ghaffar! Izzati is a researcher from Malaysia in medicinal chemistry studying the synthesis of natural products and their biological activities at the University of Manchester in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I am a current Master’s student in Medicinal Chemistry. My area of research revolves around…
Time to meet Sam Athey (She/her)! Sam is a PhD student at the University of Toronto in Canada studying microplastics and their associated chemical contaminants. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD student studying microplastics and their associated chemical contaminants. What made you want to become a scientist?I grew up in southwest Florida…
Time to meet Amanda Hyman (She/her)! Amanda is an interdisciplinary scientist at the junction of economics, conservation, and international development at University of Tennessee – Knoxville in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? Currently, I call myself an interdisciplinary scientist at the junction of economics, conservation, and international development. I study how we…
Time to meet Dr. Eleni Routoula! Eleni is originally from Greece and recently finished her PhD in the United Kingdom on the interface of biocatalysis and materials science with the goal of removing dyes from water to reduce pollution from the textile industry! What kind of scientist are you? I am a colourful scientist! I…
Time to meet Rachna Jadhav! Rachna is a biotechnologist from Mumbai, India with experience on neuroscience, animal science, and cell biology! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a Biotechnology graduate & have worked on protein, fiber rich diets as a part of my project during my Bachelor’s. I’ve worked in the field of Neuroscience…
Time to meet Jacob (Jake) Shurba (He/him)! Jake is a population and wildlife disease ecologist working towards his Master’s degree at Clemson University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a MS student at Clemson University studying wood duck population and habitat ecology but my background and passion is wildlife diseases…
Time to meet Charlotte Hacker (She/her)! Charlotte is a conservation biologist at Duquesne University where she is studying adaptations in snow leopards in Beijing, China! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a conservation biologist focusing on the use of noninvasive genetic techniques to study the phylogeography, diet, and mechanisms of high altitude adaptations in…
Let’s welcome Nora Bailey (She/her)! Nora is an astrophysicist and studies the way planets move! She is completing her PhD at the University of Chicago in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an astrophysicist! I specifically study exoplanet dynamics–the way planets move. It can be a lot more complicated than it sounds!…
Time to meet Dr. Cynthia Fadem (She/her)! Dr. Fadem is an Associate Professor of Geology at Earlham College in the USA where she studies geoarchaeology, environmental science, and geoscience education! What kind of scientist are you? I study the broad fields of geoarchaeology, environmental science, and geoscience education. I analyze soils, stable isotope chemistry, geomorphology,…
Time to meet Dr. Christina Fitzsimmons (She/her)! Dr. Fitzsimmons is a cell and molecular biologist at the NCI Center for Cancer Research in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently a postdoctoral fellow at the NCI Center for Cancer Research. In particular, I’m interested in understanding how RNA modifications and gene…
Time to meet Dr. Simone Blomberg (She/her)! Dr. Blomberg is a statistical evolutionary biologist at the School of Biological Sciences in the University of Queensland, Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a statistical evolutionary biologist. My research sits at the intersection of evolutionary biology, systematics and statistics. I try to come up with…
Time to meet Niba Nirmal (She/her)! Niba is a plant molecular biologist at Duke University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD Candidate studying the genetics of how plants grow and develop. To understand this, I’m using a synthetic biology approach to understand how genes get turned on, off, and…
Time to meet Michael Bale (He/him)! Michael is a researcher studying HIV-host interactions as part of the NCI HIV Dynamics and Replication Program in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently a post-baccalaureate researcher studying HIV intra-patient phylogenetics and integration site landscapes. What made you want to become a scientist?I fell…
Time to meet Kendyll Burnell (She/her)! Kendyll is a research technician at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA! She studies synaptic plasticity in the visual cortex and is currently applying to doctoral programs in neurosciences! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a research technician at MIT, studying synaptic plasticity in the visual…
Time to meet Sara Elg (She/her)! Sara is a parasitologist by training originally from Sweden and currently working at the Liverpool School for Tropical Medicine in the UK studying insecticide resistance in the mosquito that transmits malaria! What kind of scientist are you? I studied Parasitology at the University of Glasgow (BSc/MSci) and then went…
Time to meet Stephanie Rogers (She/her)! Stephanie is working towards her PhD studying how the brain functions and new ways we can understand seizures in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently getting my PhD studying how the brain functions and new ways we can understand seizures. I also created and…
Time to meet Khoa Tran (He/him)! Khoa is a cellular and molecular biologist at the University of Pennsylvania interested in understanding the process of aging at the epigenetics level! What kind of scientist are you? I am a cellular and molecular biologist interested in understanding why we age and how this happens. Specifically, I’m interested…
Time to meet Ellie Hurer (She/her)! Ellie is a structural biologist working towards her PhD at the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? I am a structural biologist studying a protein called S100P, which is implicated in pancreatic cancer. I am looking at the interaction of this protein…
Time to meet Niveditha Vathsangam (She/her)! Niveditha is an immunologist originally from India working on ways to harness the animal immune system to develop personalized medicine for veterinary use at the University of Melbourne in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am an Immunologist with a dash of a Molecular Biologist, currently applying…
Time to meet Maddie Ray (She/her)! Maddie is a neuroscientist at Boston College in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist studying the neurobiology of aversive learning. My research utilizes single unit recordings and optogenetics to examine the role of the nucleus accumbens core in adaptive scaling of fear. What made…
Time to meet Chelsie Boodoo (She/her)! Chelsie is a biomedical engineer at Michigan State University, a founder of a Science Communication organization, and co-host of The Sci-Files! What kind of scientist are you? I am a Biomedical Engineer at Michigan State University (MSU). I study what happens when the bladder is overstretched to see how…
Time to meet Dr. Chrystal Starbird! Dr. Starbird is a structural biologist at Yale University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a structural biologist interested in how proteins come together and what these interactions can teach us about disease states. What made you want to become a scientist?Curiosity! I used…
Time to meet Febri Gunawan Sugiokto (He/him)! Febri is a Master’s student at Tzu Chi University, Taiwan studying bacteriophages! What kind of scientist are you? I am a second semester Master Student who researches bacteriophages. Bacteriophages are natural predators for bacteria in the environment, so my research is to characterize one of the phages that…
Time to meet Eleanor Townsend (She/her)! Eleanor is a microbiologist living in United Kingdom currently working on viruses that infect bacteria as an alternative tool to antibiotics. What kind of scientist are you? I am a microbiologist, I have studied a lot of different bacteria, fungi and viruses in my time so far. At the…
Time to meet Megan Sieg (She/her)! Megan is a PhD candidate in neuroscience at the Beckman Institute within the University of Illinois where she studies the effects of exposure to common environmental chemicals on child development! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a 4th year PhD student in neuroscience working on an epidemiology project called…
Let’s welcome Dr. Samantha Wilson (She/her) and her daughter ‘Franki‘ (after Rosalind Franklin!) the corgi to our family! Dr. Wilson is a geneticist and computational biologist at University Health Network in Canada! What kind of scientist are you? I am a geneticist by training, computational biologist by peer pressure. Currently, I’m using a chemical modification…
Time to meet Ikram Mercha (Elle)! Ikram is a PhD student in applied microbiology National Institute of Agricultural Research of Rabat currently living in Morocco! Quel genre de scientifique êtes-vous?Je suis doctorante en convention avec le département de technologies alimentaire à l’institut national de recherche agronomique de rabat , donc le but de ma thèse…
Démosle la bienvenida a Johnny Alexander Davila-Sandoval (Él/He/him)! Johnny is un asistente de investigación originalmente de Lima, Perú y actualmente estudiante de doctorado en Clark University! Note: this page was kindly translated to English by Dr. Alexandra Colón-Rodríguez and you can find both versions here! ¿Qué tipo de científico eres?Soy estudiante de doctorado en Clark…
Here comes our yellow queen, Dr. Esther Odekunle (She/her)! Dr. Odekunle is a neurobiologist by training and currently working in the pharmaceutical industry (GlaxoSmithKline) in the United Kingdom where she focuses on antibody engineering for therapeutics! What kind of scientist are you? I did a PhD in neurobiology, investigating neuropeptide systems primarily in starfish. However,…
Time to meet Jerusha Mather! Jerusha is originally from Sri Lanka and currently a PhD student in the field of neuroscience in Melbourne, Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am a neuroscientist from Melbourne, Australia. I am investigating strength training and anodal transcranial direct current stimulation in adults with spastic hemiplegic cerebral palsy.…
Llegó la hora de conocer al Dr. Sergio R. Montaner Tarbes! El doctor Montaner Tarbes es original de Venezuela pero actualmente vive en Barcelona, España donde trabaja en estudiando el rol de las vesículas extracelulares y su potencial uso para regular el sistema inmunológico en Innovex Therapeutics SL. ¿Qué tipo de científico eres?Estudio las vesículas…
Time to meet Maria-Victoria Bermudez (She/her)! Maria-Victoria is cancer immunologist originally from Venezuela and currently working towards her PhD at King’s College London in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD Student in Cancer Immunology. I’m interested in understanding how the immune system responds to drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors.…
Time to meet Olivia Kugler-Umaña (She/her)! Olivia is a US-born first generation Salvadoreña and earning her PhD at University of Massachusetts studying immune response in age populations! What kind of scientist are you? I am a 6th year PhD candidate studying immune response in age populations. What made you want to become a scientist?I’ve always…
Time to meet Samuel J. Dymerski (They/them or He/him)! Samuel‘s background is in English and systems sciences and is currently interested in plant bioinformatics! What kind of scientist are you? This is a tough question, because I’m currently between fields. I received my bachelor’s degree in English and systems sciences, where I focused heavily on…
Time to meet Dr. Jackie Moy (She/her)! Dr. Moy is a cancer biologist by training and currently a medical publications manager and writer for a global medical communications agency! What kind of scientist are you? I recently completed my PhD in cancer biology. My work focused on understanding the genetic differences that contribute to prostate…
Time to meet Dr. Alessandro Crimi (He/him)! Alessandro is a researcher and lecturer from Switzerland interested in medical imaging and prediction of deseases such as glioma and multiple sclerosis. What kind of scientist are you? I look for biomarkers of efficacy in treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson in images (MRI, microscopy, etc). In my research…
Time to meet Crystal Grant (She/her)! Crystal is a bioinformatician studying DNA changes during aging. She is working towards her PhD at Emory University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a bioinformatician, so I do computer analysis only (you don’t want to see me in the wet lab)! I study changes…
Time to meet Felicia Schlotthauer (She/her)! Felicia is a molecular virologist working towards her PhD at the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Australia! [And thanks for rocking the #UniqueScientists tshirt!] What kind of scientist are you? I’m a virologist/molecular biologist. Currently I study the glycoproteins of Hepatitis C and a related rodent virus. Since Hepatitis C…
Time to meet Breann Abernathy (She/her)! Breann is a PhD candidate in nutritional biochemistry & molecular biology at the University of Minnesota in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD candidate in nutritional biochemistry with a doctoral minor in molecular, cellular & developmental biology, and genetics (I know, a mouthful!). My…
Time to meet Nicholas Drachman (He/him)! Nicholas is a biophysicist working towards his PhD at Brown University in the USA focusing on nanotechnology and the development of protein sequencing tools! What kind of scientist are you? I’m doing my PhD in physics with a focus on biophysics. I’ve done research in a few interdisciplinary fields…
Time to meet Ila Tewari! Ila is a PhD student at the University of Malta where she studies cellular differentiation and epigenetics! What kind of scientist are you? I am a PhD student at University of Malta, Department of Medicine and Surgery. My PhD research is focused on derivation of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)…
Time to meet Dr. Safiyyah Iqbal! Dr. Iqbal is a research scientist that specializes in functional morphology of prehistoric species and a lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa! What kind of scientist are you? I am a research scientist that specializes in functional morphology of prehistoric species postcrania in relation to…
Time to meet Adelaide Tovar (She/her/they/them). Adelaide is a systems geneticist and immunologist earning her PhD at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a systems geneticist and immunologist. The focus of my research is investigating how genetic and environmental factors individually and…
Time to meet Akanksha Rai (She/her)! Akanksha is an immunologist and science communicator from India! What kind of scientist are you? I am a Master’s student in BITS Pilani researching on Immunology and regularly share science on my website and Instagram. What made you want to become a scientist?There’s something exciting about “asking cool questions…
Time to meet Dr. Anne A. Madden (She/her)! Dr. Madden is a microbiologist, an entrepreneur, and public engagement practitioner in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a microbiologist with a mission to reveal the utility of the microbial world. I do this by working across disciplines and straddling academic and industry boundaries.…
Time to meet Dr. Gaius Augustus ( he/him/his or they/them/their )! Dr. Gaius Augustus is an artist and multimedia science communicator with a research background in cancer biology! What kind of scientist are you? I received my BSc in Integrative Studies (with a focus on Chemistry and Biology) and my PhD in Cancer Biology. My…
Time to meet Alyssa Brunal-Brown (She/her)! Alyssa is a neuroscientist working towards her PhD at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Virginia Tech! What kind of scientist are you? I am a 4th year Translational Biology Medicine and Health PhD student studying electrical synapses and the development of seizures What made you want to become…
Time to meet Simon Clark (He/him)! Simon is a flooding & climate change scientist in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? I research the impacts of climate change on river flooding. Specifically, I use the physics of water to estimate how climate change might increase river flow, increase the abundance of plants…
Time to meet Dr. Alise Ponsero (She/her)! Dr. Ponsero is a computational biologist and data scientist origianally from France and currently working as a postdoctoral scientist at the University of Arizona in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona, working in computational biology…
Time to meet Dr. Elizabeth Delery (She/her)! Dr. Delery is a neuroimmunologist and is currently a postdoctoral scientist at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I got my PhD in Biomedical Sciences with a concentration in microbiology & immunology, but I worked in a neuroscience…
Time to meet Dr. Jason Byrne (He/him)! Dr. Byrne is a Senior Data Scientist originally from Ireland and working at Royal Mail in London, UK. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a Senior Data Scientist working at Royal Mail in London, UK. I moved into data science 4 years ago after working in the…
Say hello to Melissa Scruggs (She/her)! Melissa is a PhD candidate at the University of California – Santa Barbara and studies volcanic eruptions 🌋! What kind of scientist are you? I am a volcanologist, and I try to figure out what happens inside of magma chambers to trigger volcanic eruptions. I use the chemistry of…
Time to meet Sam Murphy (She/her)! Sam is a virologist interested in how viruses modulate cellular immune responses in order to avoid detection and destruction. She is working towards her PhD at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport and an active science communicator on social media. What kind of scientist are you? I am a PhD candidate…
Time to meet Bia Mizoguchi (She/her)! Bia is a geneticist and a proud Asian Latina originally from Brazil who is currently earning her PhD in Genetics and Genomics at Iowa State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently pursuing my PhD in Genetics and Genomics at Iowa State. My…
Time to meet Constanza Silva (She/her)! Constanza is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Department of Biobehavioral Health at The Pennsylvania State University interested in the behavioral genomics of tobacco and alcohol use. She is originally from Chile! ¡Bienvenida a nuestra familia! What kind of scientist are you? I am a 5th-year international grad student, #LatinaInSTEM,…
Time to meet Dr. Antonella Dimotta (She/her)! Dr. Dimotta is a civil-environmental and a hydraulic engineer with a PhD in Land, Environmental and Forestry Sciences originally from Italy and currently working at Earth- & Eco-Systems Expertise for Environmental Modelling and Restoration (E.E.S.E.E.M.R) Company in Dublin, Ireland! What kind of scientist are you? I am an…
Time to meet Dr. Michelle Rodrigues (She/her)! Dr. Rodrigues is a biological anthropologist who studies friendship, social networks, and stress in primates at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a biological anthropologist who studies friendship, social networks, and stress in primates. My research…
Time to meet Thomas (Tom) Nigl (He/him)! Tom is a chemical & materials engineer at Pennsylvania State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a chemical engineer and materials scientist! My research areas include recycling used nuclear fuel, corrosion of advanced nuclear reactor systems, and liquid metal batteries. I just…
Time to meet Ashley Gary (She/her)! Ashley is a nature-loving science communicator in the field of wildlife biology in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a science communicator. I got interested in this field after taking an environmental communication course during my graduate studies. I started my #scicomm experience on Instagram by…
Time to meet Lauren Sakowski (She/her)! Lauren is a surgical neurophysiologist in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a surgical neurophysiologist. We use tests such as somatosensory/motor evoked potentials, electromyography, and brainstem auditory evoked responses during surgeries with a risk of causing intraoperative neurological deficits. By providing real-time feedback to the surgical…
Time to meet Brian Redder (He/him)! Brian is a soil scientist and biogeochemist at Penn State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a graduate student studying Soil Science and Biogeochemistry at Penn State. My work focuses on the hydrological and biogeochemical processes that affect watersheds and overall water quality. I’ve…
Time to meet Katie Walsh (She/her)! Katie is an undergraduate student and is interested in chemistry and education at Lesley University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an undergrad biology major, but I self-identify as a chemist and a chem education researcher. That sounds wild, but hear me out: my university…
Time to meet Lizzie Billington (She/her)! Lizzie is a virologist and molecular biologist at the University of Edinburgh with The Roslin Institute and the The Pirbright Institute in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a virologist and molecular biologist. I study how a tiny protein made by bird flu viruses interacts with…
Time to meet Marion Leary (She/her)! Marion is a nurse innovator, the Director of Innovation at Penn Nursing, resuscitation science researcher, and part-time PhD student at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a nurse innovator and resuscitation science researcher at the University of…
Time to meet Tony Thomson (He/him)! Tony is a Professional science communicator and developer in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? Professional science communicator/developer and founder of up-and-coming not-for-profit organization (soon to be charity) Thompson STEM Engagement. Self-professed mad scientist! What made you want to become a scientist?Childhood obsession with all things…
Time to meet Dr. Adam Ostrowski (He/him)! Dr. Ostrowski is a Polish molecular microbiologist working as a head microbiologist at Carbogenics in Scotland, UK! What kind of scientist are you? I did a degree in biotechnology and a PhD in molecular microbiology. After a couple of post-docs I decided to part with academia and now…
Let’s welcome Triana Arguedas Alvarez (She/her) to our family! Triana is a fisheries scientist working towards her Master’s degree studying artesanal fisheries ecology of bull sharks in the S. Gulf of Mexico at El Colegio de la Frontera Sur in Campeche, Mexico! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a baby fisheries scientist… baby because…
Time to meet Nora Mitchell (She/her)! Nora is a field evolutionary biologist, ecologist, and a botanist! Dr. Mitchell is currently an Assistant professor of Biology University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a field evolutionary biologist, ecologist, and a botanist! I study plant diversity and…
Time to meet Tré Artis (He/him)! Tré is a molecular biologist interested in blood diseases and epigenetics. Tre is currently working towards his Ph.D. degree at Harvard University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a molecular biologist who conducts research in the field of hematology. I’m fascinated with better understanding the…
Can we get a round of applause to welcome Cal Donnelly (They/them/She/her)?! Cal is a computational virologist at the Roslin Institute (you know, where Dolly the sheep was born!) in Scotland! Cal is also a leader when it comes to promoting equality & diversity in the educational setting. What kind of scientist are you? I’m…
Let’s say hello to Dr. Kirsten Riches-Suman (She/her)! Dr. Riches-Suman is a cell biologist and instructor at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a cellular biologist, and I investigate why cells from people with diabetes and cardiovascular disease can sometimes behave differently to cells from people…
Let’s read the story of ‘Academic Crusader‘! A pseudo-name is used to protect the identity of this scientist. What kind of scientist are you? As a Wildlife Biologist I do field research using quantitative approaches to improve conservation and biodiversity of mammals. What made you want to become a scientist?I’m extremely inquisitive. I enjoy research,…
Time to meet Nicole Rivera (She/her)! Nicole is a biochemist with experience in cancer and clinical research! What kind of scientist are you? Biochemist with cancer research experience as well as 6 years of clinical research experience in cardiology and respiratory care. What made you want to become a scientist?I have always wanted to help…
Time to meet Manisit Das (He/his)! Manisit is a cancer researcher and pharmaceutical scientist originally from India, but currently working towards his Ph.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Eshelman School of Pharmacy in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a cancer researcher and pharmaceutical scientist. I study…
Time to meet Chelsea Gerada (She/her)! Chelsea is a virologist interested in how herpesviruses regulate the fate of the cells they infect. Chelsea is working towards her Ph.D. in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at The University of Sydney in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am a PhD student who…
Let’s all welcome Timmy Le (He/him) to our UniqueFamily! Timmy is neuroscientist currently working towards his Ph.D. at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a neuroscientist and currently a Biomedical Sciences Ph.D. student at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. During my Graduate Masters…
Say hello to Dr. Ashley Nova (She/her)! Dr. Nova is a researcher in astronomy and machine learning at the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom! She is also a gamer, a writer, and an amateur model! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a research fellow in astronomy and machine learning. That means I…
Hello #CaykNation! It is time to learn more about Kristine S. Cay, better known as ‘Cayk’ (They/them/theirs)! Cayk is a chemist working towards their Ph.D. at the University of California, San Diego and also the host of the Chemistry Cayk Online Podcast! What kind of scientist are you? I studied pharmacological chemistry as an undergraduate…
Time to meet Dr. Kishana Taylor (She/her)! Dr. Taylor is a virologist from the USA currently working on her postdoctoral training at the University of California, Davis! What kind of scientist are you? I am a virologist. I currently study Influenza A virus co-infection and subsequent genetic exchange between viruses that can occur as a…
Time to meet Danny Ward (He/him)! Danny is a molecular microbiologist working towards his Ph.D. at the centre of The John Innes Centre and The University of East Anglia in Norfolk, England! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD student working in the molecular microbiology centre of The John Innes Centre and The…
Time to meet Dr. Jacob Dums (He/him)! Dr. Dums is a plant biologist and phycologist by training and currently a postdoctoral researcher studying viral and microbial ecology at the University of Delaware in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a postdoctoral researcher studying viral and microbial ecology. I mostly study the…
Time to meet Kritika Gupta (She/her)! Kritika is a science communicator originally from India and is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Mississippi in the USA in the Department of Nutrition and Hospitality Management! What kind of scientist are you? I am a science communicator who guides/informs the audience about various aspects/struggles of…
Time to meet Tara Kane (They/them/theirs)! Tara is a neuroscientist originally from the United Kingdom interested in circadian rhythms currently at Harvard Medical School in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist! I study behaviour and how fruit flies’ brains tell time and switch from day to night. Our lab studies…
Time to meet Dr. Michael Harris-Love (He/him)! Dr. Harris-Love is a rehabilitation scientist with clinical training as a physical therapist and post-doctoral training in clinical trials research in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a rehabilitation scientist with clinical training as a physical therapist and post-doctoral training in clinical trials research. My…
Time to meet Dr. Beverley Rabbitts (She/her)! Dr. Rabbitts is originally from South Africa currently working as a Research Assistant Professor & Equipment Coordinator at Washington State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biochemist by training fascinated by the mechanics of the molecular functions of biomolecules, including their…
Say hello to Dr. Tina Cairns (She/her)! Dr. Cairns is a virologist from the USA who studies how herpesviruses are able to enter the cells they infect at the University of Pennsylvania! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a virologist, I study herpesviruses, specifically virus entry and virus-cell fusion. Our lab focuses on the…
Let’s welcome James McGee (He/him)! James is a graduate student at the Pennsylvania State University in the USA and his background is in cell biology of parasites! What kind of scientist are you? My research background has been on the cell biology of Plasmodium falciparum (the parasite that causes malaria), specifically on cell division and…
Surfing the waves comes Aster Esra Pijning (She/her)! Aster is a PhD Student originally from The Netherlands working towards her PhD degree in biochemistry at the Centenary Institute in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? After working as a research assistant for a few years I have started a PhD in biochemistry, looking at…
Let’s all say hello to Dr. Gareth (Gary) Trubl (He/him)! Dr. Trubl is a postdoctoral scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California, USA interested in how viruses influence biogeochemistry in soils. What kind of scientist are you? I care about climate change, ecosystem science, and how viruses influence biogeochemistry in soils. Life only…
Say hello to Stephen Gire (He/him)! Stephen is a virologist by training and currently the chief scientific officer for a diagnostic startup in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a virologist by training and now I’m the Chief Scientific Officer of a women’s health diagnostic startup. What made you want to become…
Time to meet Dr. Sarah ‘Bommel’ Wettstadt (She/her)! Dr. Wettstadt is a molecular microbiologist from Germany currently living in Spain! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a postdoc in molecular microbiology studying the ability of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa to adapt to environments low in iron. I’m using classical microbiology techniques as well as…
Time to meet Dr. Rory McGill (He/him)! Dr. McGill is a health psychologist by training originally from Ireland but currently living in England! What kind of scientist are you? I have a PhD in health psychology which led me to working in academic public health for many years. I found academia to be too focused…
Time to meet Melissa K. Macias (She/her)! Melissa is a mitigation paleontologist working at Psomas in the USA and is (slightly) obsessed with sloths! What kind of scientist are you? I am a mitigation paleontologist. I protect fossils found during urban development, and make sure they are placed into museum collections for future research. I…
And one of our #UniqueAmbassadors, Matthew Sinton (He/him), has joined the party! Matthew is a Ph.D. student in cardiovascular biology at the University of Edinburgh in the UK and the Founder of The STEM Village! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD student, studying nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is a growing health…
A new month, a new scientist takes the spotlight! Say hello to Elanoré J. Ward (She/her)! Elanoré is interested in cancers, particularly those caused by viral infections and currently studies at the University of Derby in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I consider myself to be an oncogenic virologist; my interest was…
Time to meet Emery Haley (They/them)! Emery is a biomedical researcher and a PhD candidate in cell and molecular biology in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biomedical researcher with a bachelors in neuroscience and currently earning my Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology. I am working to find better…
Time to meet Dr. Fiona Ingleby (She/her)! Dr. Ingleby is a multidisciplinary geneticist and epidemiologist Research Fellow at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I did my PhD and first postdoc on context-dependent gene expression and gene-environment interactions. I did a lot of cool…
Time to meet Andy Lee (He/Him)! Andy is a recent graduate from the University of California, Davis alum and lab technician in the Bodega Marine lab in the USA. Andy was born and raised in Taiwan! What kind of scientist are you? I recently graduated from UC Davis with my bachelor’s in Wildlife, Fish, and…
It is Navy Day – so let’s meet veteran and non-traditional student Derek Gibson (He/him)! Derek is a geologist working on his PhD training in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? Broadly, I am a geologist. I study how the hydroclimate shapes our landscape in terms of flooding and river mobility. My current…
Let’s welcome Dr. Jac Charlesworth (She/her) to our family! Dr. Charlesworth is a computational geneticist at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a computational geneticist. I sequence the genomes of families with multiple sclerosis to try and find genes that influence…
It’s #InternationalArtistsDay, so let’s meet Jessica Erkal (She/her)! Jessica is an astrophysicist working on her PhD at the University College Dublin in Ireland who comes from a family of tattoo artists! What kind of scientist are you? I am a PhD student in astrophysics researching how stars form using different telescopes around the world to…
Happy Mole Day! Let’s celebrate by highlighting a chemist! Time to meet Anna Ampaw (She/her)! Anna is a synthetic organic chemist and science communicator at the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada! What kind of scientist are you? I am a synthetic organic chemist but I am also slowly diving into the biological world. Although…
Time to meet Dr. Eduardo Cotilla-Sanchez (He/him)! Dr. Cotilla-Sanchez is an electrical engineering professor originally from Spain currently working at Oregon State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an electrical engineering professor working with very talented research students in power systems modeling and protection. We study many aspects of infrastructure…
Time to meet Nurdan Ersöz (She/her)! Nurdan is a biotechnology PhD student at Hacettepe University in Turkey! What kind of scientist are you? I think I’m a stargazer, meaning both idealist and dreamer Ph.D. student in biotechnology. I do still believe in “if there is a will, there is a way. Thus far everything sounds…
Time to meet Landon Getz (He/him)! Landon is a microbiologist and molecular geneticist working on his PhD at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada! What kind of scientist are you? I am a microbiologist and molecular geneticist studying how a marine bacteria, called Vibrio, survives in the environment and causes disease in humans. Unfortunately, some…
A new #UniqueScientists is here! Time to meet Mikayla Savage (She/her)! Mikayla studies zoology, specifically animal behavior, and writes books! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently in school for zoology, so my friends and I refer to ourselves as “almost-zoologists”. Specifically, my concentration is animal behavior and neurology so if you wanted…
A new #UniqueScientist takes the spotlight! Say hi to Sofia Z. Sheikh (She/Her)! Sofia is a PhD candidate in astronomy in the USA at Penn State University. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD Candidate studying astronomy and astrobiology at Penn State. In my research, I look for technosignatures a.k.a. signs of alien…
Say hello to Eric M. Rodríguez-López (He/him)! Eric is originally from Puerto Rico and currently a PhD student in immunology at the University of Pennsylvania in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an Immunology PhD student at the University of Pennsylvania. I’m looking forward to working with host-pathogen interactions and innate immunity.…
Time to meet Dr. Rich Boden (He/Him)! Dr. Boden is a physiologist, chemist, and taxonomist, who runs his own lab in the UK at The University of Plymouth. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a physiologist, chemist, and taxonomist mostly concerned with the Bacteria and Archaea – especially those involved in sulfur and metal…
Let’s welcome Alyssa Anderson (She/Her) to our unique family! Alyssa is an alumna from Arizona State University in the USA where she majored in biology. What kind of scientist are you? You know, I’m not quite an “official” scientist yet, but if I would consider myself any type of “-ist” it would be a biologist…
Time to meet Katrina Love (She/Her)! Katrina is a materials engineer and PhD student in the UK at Sheffield Hallam University. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a materials engineer and am currently a first year PhD student looking at phosphate solubility and its effects on the properties of radioactive waste glasses. Simply put,…
Time to meet the cheerful Mo Kaze (She/her)! Mo is a microbiologist working towards her Ph.D. at University of California, Merced in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a microbiologist, I love all things tiny. I talk about what things I experience as a PhD student (everything from fighting for funding to…
Time to meet singer and dancer Muhammed (Mo) Rassul (He/him)! Mo is a research technician at University of Birmingham Neuroscience and Ophthalmology in the United Kingdom! What kind of scientist are you? I am a Research Technician, working on making myelination within the brain. I do a lot of biological research as a neuroscience researcher,…
Time to meet the newest #UniqueTeam member, Dr. Stephanie Hamilton (she/her)! Stephanie is a recent PhD graduate in physics/astronomy from the University of Michigan in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a planetary scientist and observational astronomer. I just finished my PhD at the University of Michigan using the Dark Energy Survey…
Time to meet Dr. Giancarlo López-Martínez (He/him)! Dr. López-Martínez is a comparative stress physiologist originally from Puerto Rico working as an assistant professor at North Dakota State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a comparative stress physiologist that focuses on how free radicals drive stress tolerance. I work to…
Let’s welcome Heather Macomber (She/her) to our #UniqueFamily! Heather is working towards her PhD at the University of Chicago in the USA where she studies neurobiology! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neurobiology PhD student at the University of Chicago, and I study how we learn, make good decisions, and form lasting memories.…
Time to meet Rosie Graham (She/her)! Rosie is a Ph.D. student at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom who uses structural biology to study enzymes that breakdown plastic! What kind of scientist are you? I am a graduate student in the field of structural biology, I study enzymes that breakdown plastic, specifically poly(ethylene)…
Say hello to geologist Gabriel (Gabe) Durrant (He/him)! Gabe is a currently working on his Masters degree at Kent State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I just finished my bachelor’s degree in Geology and am continuing on to a Masters in GIS [geographic information system]. What made you want to…
Say hi to Anna Laura Huckelba (She/her)! Anna Laura is originally from Italy but currently living in the Netherlands and studies social psychology at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently a Research Master’s student in Social Psychology. I am interested in urban sensescapes and the future of urban mobility.…
Let’s all say hello to Dr. Chelsie Romulo (She/her)! Dr. Romulo is an assistant professor in the Environmental and Sustainability Studies Program at University of Northern Colorado in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? My background is in ecology, but I’ve moved much more into merging social and natural sciences for developing sustainable…
Say hi to our first paleoclimatologist, Dakota Holmes (He/him)! Dakota is a climate scientist & PhD candidate in Physical Geography at the National University of Ireland Galway in Ireland! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a Ph.D. Candidate & climate scientist in Physical Geography at the National University of Ireland Galway, Ireland , where…
Is it time to meet our first highlighted woman engineer who is also an amazing YouTuber? You bet so! Say hello to Jordan Harrod (She/her), a graduate student at Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD student in Medical Engineering and Medical Physics, which is…
Time to meet the bibliophile Georgia Carson (She/her)! Georgia is a cell and molecular biologist and Māori, the indigenous population of New Zealand, working towards her PhD at Victoria University of Wellington! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a cell and molecular biologist. This means I use genetic tools to discover information about cells,…
Say hello to Lauren Edwards (She/Her)! Lauren is a neuroscientist at Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist and am currently examining how the time after a stroke affects the neurophysiology of cortical sensorimotor regions and the patient’s ability to learn a visuomotor task. What made you…
Running fast comes our new UniqueScientist Audrey Baetz (She/her), a fisheries technician studying larval fish populations in Michigan, USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a contracted Fisheries Technician out of the USGS Great Lakes Science Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan and our team studies larval fish populations in the St. Clair Detroit…
Say hello to parasitologist Dr. Joanne Power (She/her)! Joanne is an expert on malaria originally from Ireland currently conducting research at Pennsylvania State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a molecular parasitologist who researches Plasmodium parasites, the type of parasite that causes malaria. I am currently at home in…
Say hi to future Doctor-Doctor Cesar Lopez (He/him)! Cesar is a dual MD/PhD student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the USA studying viral transmission and pathogenesis! What kind of scientist are you? I currently study sexual transmission and pathogenesis of Zika virus using mouse models, as well as dengue and…
Say hello to meet Evelyn Bordeaux (She/her)! Evelyn is a Ph.D. student in the Sikora Lab at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus studying cancer biology! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently a PhD student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. I am studying the unique biology of Invasive Lobular…
Time to meet Chris Spear (They/them)! Chris is a Masters’ student studying the physiology, biomechanics, and behaviour of sharks, skates, rays at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I research elasmobranch (sharks, skates, rays) physiology, animal behaviour, and biomechanics. I do behind the scenes work with groups…
We don’t get many material scientists, so big hello to Jad Mahmoud Halabi (He/him)! Jad is originally from Lebanon and is currently working on his Ph.D. in chemistry at New York University Abu Dhabi! What kind of scientist are you? I am a materials scientist. I did my undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and I…
A new scientist takes the spotlight! Meet Dr. Héloïse F. Stevance (She/her), an astrophysicist, illustrator, and science communicator from France currently working at the University of Auckland in New Zealand! What kind of scientist are you? I am an astrophysicist! I spent my PhD at the University of Sheffield in England studying the geometry of…
Say hello to Melanie Mendez (She/her/ella/elle)! Melanie is a scientist from Guatemala that studies the relationship between the immune system and bone biology during disease in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an osteoimmunologist studying how inflammation and antibiotics affect the development of post-traumatic osteoarthritis after injury. What made you want to…
Time to meet Dr. Beth Prusaczyk (She/her)! Dr. Prusaczyk is a scientists at Washington University in St. Louis in the USA who studies how the health care system adopts and implements all of the effective programs, practices, and interventions other researchers have come up with. What kind of scientist are you? I study how the…
Say hello to mammalogist Brian O’Toole (He/him)! Brian is a conservation biologist and a graduate student working at Fordham University in New York, USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biologist concentrating in evolutionary biology and conservation genomics. More specifically, I am a mammalogist who studies African fauna using museum collections to…
Want to meet a cool geneticist and filmmaker from Romania? Meet Alexandra Petrache (She/her), a PhD student at University College London in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I am a geneticist and budding neuroscientist interested in inhibitory interneurons and synaptic dysfunction in Alzheimer’s Disease, which I am investigating as part of my…
Meet bacterial geneticist Dr. Semarhy Quiñones-Soto (She/her)! Dr. Quiñones-Soto was born in Puerto Rico and now works as a lecturer at Sacramento State (@sacstate) in California, USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a bacterial geneticist. I was trained in microbiology and genetics with an emphasis on adaptive mutagenesis. However, I no longer…
Time to meet Dr. Kat Milligan-Myhre (She/her)! Dr. Milligan-Myhre is a well-rounded biologist and an assistant professor at University of Alaska Anchorage in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I have experience in microbiology, including potentially pathogenic microbes and beneficial microbes, bacteria and eukaryotic parasites; immunology; developmental biology; and I work with an…
Time to introduce #UniqueScientist Dr. Sarah Cook (She/her)! Dr. Cook is a immunologist from the United Kingdom currently working at the University of California, Davis in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am an immunologist who studies how the immune system is activated. Specifically, one cell of your immune system, the B…
Want to meet a cool herpetologist? Say hi to Arik Harmann (He/him)! Arik is a graduate student at the University of Florida in the USA interested in amphibian and reptile disease ecology! What kind of scientist are you? I am an early career herpetologist! I am interested in amphibian and reptile disease and I’m currently…
Time to meet Dr. Kristen Breit (She/her)! Dr. Breit is a behavioral neuroscientist at San Diego State University in the USA. What kind of scientist are you? I am a behavioral neuroscientist who studies the effects of prenatal drug exposure on brain and behavioral development. My particular area of interest is in prenatal cannabis exposure…
Time to meet educator Sam Long (He/him)! Sam is a high school biology and chemistry teacher in Colorado, USA (with roots in Canada)! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a high school biology and chemistry teacher. I show students that real biology exists on a spectrum rather than within a gender binary, and that…
Say hi to Kelbi Delaune (She/her)! Kelbi is an aquatic ecologist at Texas Tech University who focuses on understanding how global change drivers influence biodiversity! What kind of scientist are you? I am an aquatic ecologist working to understand how global change drivers such as invasive species and habitat loss influence biodiversity. Currently, I am…
Let’s welcome César A. Urbina-Blanco (He/him) to our family! César is a chemist originally from Venezuela working at Ghent University in Belgium! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a chemist at Ghent University and I study ways to convert carbon dioxide into useful chemicals such as fuels or precursors for polymers. I’m also a…
Say hello to Emma Tung Corcoran (She/her/they/them)! Emma is a biologist from the USA that focuses on epigenetics. What kind of scientist are you? I am researching epigenetics, which is the study of heritable factors other than DNA sequence that regulate different cellular processes. Specifically, I study how epigenetics regulates genome stability and prevents the…
Say hello to Nathasia Mudiwa Muwanigwa (She/her)! Nathasia is a neuroscience/cellular biology PhD researcher at the University of Luxembourg in Europe! She is originally from Zimbabwe, Africa! What kind of scientist are you? I am a neuroscience/cellular biology PhD researcher, and I grow brains! Well, sort of–my project focuses on using the potential of human…
Want to meet someone who is always a positive soul? Meet Dr. Grace C. Roberts (She/her)! Grace is a molecular microbiologist by training from the United Kingdom that currently works in outreach at the University of Leeds! What kind of scientist are you? My background is microbiology and molecular/cellular biology- my PhD was on mosquito-spread…
Time to meet molecular parasitologist Dr. Franck Dumetz (He/him)! Franck’s roots are France and Belgium, but currently working at Cambridge University in England! What kind of scientist are you? I am a biologist who specialises in the study of the molecular mechanisms sustaining the life of unicellular parasites; in short, I’m a molecular parasitologist. I…
Time to meet Samantha Garza (She/her)! Sam is a biomedical scientist by training who currently working at Duke’s Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research (@DukeCHPIR) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I have a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. I have worked on orthopaedics and medical genetics clinical research. I…
Say hello to Tyus D. Williams (he/him)! Tyus is a originally from the USA and received his degree from at Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. He is a wildlife biologist currently a park ranger under Jekyll Island Authority! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a wildlife biologist passionate about the study of…
Meet the inspirational Dr. Sophia Frentz (they/them)! Sophia is originally from New Zealand and currently lives in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? My background is in biology (PhD in mitochondrial diseases) but I now work on the technology side as a technology strategy and transformation consultant at Deloitte. As part of this I…
Meet the evolution education advocate Dr. Amanda Lee Glaze (She/her)! Amanda is originally from the USA and is a science educator and evolutionary biologist at Georgia Southern University! What kind of scientist are you? I am a science educator and evolutionary biologist with adjacent connections to anthropology! I started my research with population genetics/evolution but…
Meet the phenomenal Daisy Shearer (She/her)! Daisy is originally from England and is working towards her PhD at the University of Surrey! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a physics PhD student at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute. My research focuses on finding new ways to manipulate and control the spin state…
Meet the cheerful Sarafina Nance (She/her)! Sarafina is a PhD student at UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m an astrophysicist! I focus on supernovae (exploding stars). I try to figure out which sorts of stars explode, what they look like, and using supernovae to measure other parameters in…
Say hi to the outspoken mental health advocate Susanna L. Harris (She/her)! Susanna is a PhD candidate at the University of California at Chapel Hill (@UNC) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a microbiologist who studies how bacteria stick to plant roots! My PhD thesis research is focused on learning how…
Meet the cheerful Iromi Wanigasuriya (She/her)! Iromi is originally from Sri Lanka and currently a PhD student in the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (@WEHI_research) in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a PhD student at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, which is the department of…
Meet the wonderful Teresa Ambrosio (She/her)! Teresa is originally from Italy and currently a PhD student in the UK! What kind of scientist are you? I am a fourth year PhD student in sustainable chemistry and my PhD thesis is due at the end of September (2019). I study transition metals and their use in…
Meet Rob Ulrich (He/Him/Them/They)! Rob is part of the University of California, Los Angeles (@UCLA) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a biogeochemist and biomineralogist! My research looks at how different living things make their hard parts (e.g., shells and skeletons). What made you want to become a scientist?Spite. Just kidding.…
Meet Unique Scientist Lynn Von Hagen (She/Her)! Lynn is a PhD student at Auburn University in Alabama (USA), but spends a lot of her time working in Kenya, Africa! What kind of scientist are you? I am a conservation biologist and non-traditional PhD student studying human elephant conflict, elephant behavior and elephant movements (and other…
Meet Unique Scientist Carmen Cano (She/Her)! Carmen is originally from Guatemala but currently lives in the USA where she works at the University of Nebraska (@u_nebraska). What kind of scientist are you? I’m a food scientist! My bachelor degree is in food engineering and I transitioned to food microbiology for graduate school. I am working…
Say hello to Adam Netzer Zimmer (He/They)! Adam is originally from the USA and is pursuing his Ph.D. at the at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, but currently lives in Reyjavík, Iceland. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a bioarchaeologist and forensic anthropologist studying the human skeletons left over after medical and anatomical research. I also…
Meet Unique Scientist Heema Kumari Nilesh Vyas (She/Her)! Heema is originally from Australia where she is a PhD student at the University of Wollongong (@UOW) and the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (@IHMRI). What kind of scientist are you? I am a microbiologist currently studying the role that Group A Streptococcus (GAS) biofilms may…
Say Hi to Ankita Patil (She/her)! Ankita is originally from India but currently lives in the USA where she works at Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, USA (@DrexelMedicine). What kind of scientist are you? I’m a cellular neuroscientist. I study neurons (some of the major cells in the brain) to understand how these cells…
Meet Dr. Ben Britton (He/Him). Ben works at the Imperial College Department of Materials (@ImpMaterials) in the UK. He is also involved with Pride in STEM / @PrideinSTEM, and TIGERinSTEMM / @TigerinSTEMM. What kind of scientist are you? I play with metals for a living. In our research group, we try to work out how…
Meet Emily Jorgensen or ‘EmJ’ (She/Her)! Emily works at the University of Wyoming in the USA. What kind of scientist are you? I am a neuroscientist and electrophysiologist studying neural plasticity in addiction. What made you want to become a scientist?I took a Drugs and Behavior course as an undergrad and instantly fell in love…
Meet Zanah Francis (She/Her)! Zanah is a PhD student at The University of Rochester in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a microbiology PhD student at the University of Rochester in New York. I study peptidoglycan crosslinking (part of the cell wall of bacteria) in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (the cause of “TB”–tuberculosis). “Please…
Meet Thiago Arzua (He/Him)! Thiago works at Medical College of Wisconsin (@MedicalCollege) in the USA but is originally from Brazil! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist and aspiring science communicator. Currently, our lab focuses on early neurodevelopment (how your brain is created) and what can affect that development. The coolest thing about…
Meet Unique Scientist Peggy Muddles (She/her)! Peggy works at The Centre for the Analysis of Genome Evolution and Function (CAGEF) at the University of Toronto @CAGEF_UofT, and Guttman Lab @dguttman in Canada. What kind of scientist are you? By day I’m a lab tech at a genome centre that focuses on microbiome research. In the attached…
Say hello to Nikki Clauss (She/Her)! Nikki works at Oklahoma State University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I study the evolutionary and neurobiological underpinnings of feeding behavior and development using comparative, behavioral, physiological, biological, and survey measures. What made you want to become a scientist?When I was in high school I learned…
Say hello to Dani Beck (He/Him)! Dani lives in Norway where he works at the University of Oslo. You can follow Dani on Twitter at @_DaniBeck and on Instagram at @_dani.beck. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist interested in the interchangeable connection between our cardiovascular system and the brain. Cardiovascular risk factors…
Meet Unique Scientist Vic (They/Them)! Vic is a molecular biologist from the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I’m a biologist who primarily focuses on DNA repair. When our DNA is mutated, either through external factors (like UV damage) or mishaps during normal replication, it can lead to diseases such as cancer. DNA repair…
Meet Joaquín Navajas Acedo (He/him)! Joaquín works at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in the USA, but was born and raised in Madrid, Spain! You can follow Joaquín on Twitter at @mads100tist! What kind of scientist are you? I am a developmental and cell biologist studying zebrafish development in the Piotrowski Lab. Our laboratory…
Say hello to Dr. Jaye Gardiner (She/Her)! Jaye lives in the USA where she works at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a lot of things! I suppose, first I am a postdoctoral researcher studying pancreatic cancer’s tumor microenvironment – that is, the surrounding non-tumor cells…
Meet Dr. Alexandra Colón-Rodríguez (She/Her)! Alexandra was born and raised in Puerto Rico and works at the University of California, Davis in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I am a neurotoxicologist. Neurotoxicology = neuroscience (the study of the nervous system, such as the brain) + toxicology (the study of the adverse effects…
Conoce a la Dra. Alexandra Colón-Rodríguez! Alexandra trabaja en la Universidad de California, Davis en los Estados Unidos! ¿Qué tipo de científic@ eres? Soy una neurotoxicóloga (neurotoxicología = neurociencias + toxicología). Mi interés está enfocado en comprender cómo el estrés, causado por factores ambientales, puede contribuir a cambios cerebrales que conducen a enfermedades neurológicas. Actualmente,…
Today we are introducing Carolyn Dundes (They/Them)! Carolyn works at Stanford University in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I study Stem Cell and Developmental Biology! What made you want to become a scientist?The first time I learned about science was through the amazing volunteers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. I was so…
This is Unique Scientist Juniper Kiss who has just started as a PhD student in the UK. What kind of scientist are you? I am just starting my PhD on disease control on bananas in Latin America. I have also worked with spinach, rice, oilseed rape, cereals and more troublesome, invasive plants in the UK,…
Say Hello to Unique Scientist Gregory Youdan (He/Him)! Gregory is part of the Teachers College, Columbia University (@TeachersCollege) in the USA. What kind of scientist are you? Movement Scientist and Data Scientist. I use data science techniques to analyze data from wearable sensors to study walking and balance in people with neurodegenerative conditions. What made…
Meet Jessica Cucinello (She/Her)! Jessica is a PhD student Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans (@LSUHealthNO) in the USA! What kind of scientist are you? I consider myself a physiologist (what I’m getting my PhD in) and a neuroscientist (what my research focuses on). I primarily study pain and how it affects the…
Meet ruminant nutrition consultant Danielle Herman (She/Her) from Canada! What kind of scientist are you? I currently work as a ruminant nutrition consultant, focusing on mediating metabolic disorders in lactating animals. What made you want to become a scientist?Scientific research has always been fun for me. Even as a kid I would spend my spare…
This is Liza Brusman (She/Her)! Liza currently lives in the USA where she works at Scripps Research @scrippsresearch but is soon to be moving to the University of Colorado, Boulder @CUBoulderMCDB! What kind of scientist are you? I am a molecular biologist! I work in a cell biology lab studying proteins of the nuclear envelope.…
Meet Jiwandeep Kohli (He/Him/His)! Jiwandeep lives in the USA where he works at San Diego State University/The University of California San Diego. What kind of scientist are you? I’m a neuroscientist and PhD student in the SDSU/UC San Diego Joint Doctoral Program (JDP) in Clinical Psychology. I am broadly interested in applications of various neuroimaging…
Meet Unique Scientist Christine Liu (She/Her)! Christine is a grad student in the USA at UC Berkeley. She is known for making art and science come together and you can follow her work in many, many places! What kind of scientist are you? I am a systems neuroscientist interested in how recreational drugs affect the…
Say hello to Unique Scientist Dr. Tessa Campbell (She/Her)! Tessa currently lives in Sweden, but is originally from Australia, where she got her PhD. In Sweden she works at The Karolinska Institutet (@karolinskainst) studying Natural Killer (NK) cells. What kind of scientist are you? Today, I would say that I’m an immunologist with a virology…
Say hello to Gavin Winchester (He/him)! Gavin works at Central Queensland University in Australia! What kind of scientist are you? I am currently studying a Bachelor of Medical Science majoring in nutrition with a sports and exercise elective set. What made you want to become a scientist?I wanted to get involved in health and fitness,…
Meet Unique Scientist Taylor Hutchison (She/Her)! Taylor currently lives in the USA where she is a grad student at Texas A&M University! What kind of scientist are you? I am an astrophysicist studying some of the most distant galaxies ever found, using one of the largest telescopes on Earth to do so. Also sometimes I…
Introducing Sophie Okolo (She/her)! Sophie is originally from Nigeria and currently lives in the USA where she started Global Health Aging (@GHealthAging)! What kind of scientist are you? I am a public health researcher studying longevity and aging across the lifespan. My work focuses on preventing Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, improving quality of life…
Say hello to Naomi Cox (She/Her)! Naomi currently lives in the UK where she works at The University of Sheffield (@sheffieldAPS). What kind of scientist are you? I work with rice! (yes, that rice…) In my PhD I am trying to learn more about how rice leaves develop. I’m hoping that if we understand how…
Meet Dr. Efra Rivera-Serrano (He/Him/His)! Efra is originally from Puerto Rico and currently lives in North Carolina, USA! He is the founder of #UniqueScientists and can be found traveling all over the country spreading science communication and inclusiveness in STEM! What kind of scientist are you? I am a cell biologist and virologist by training.…
Meet unique scientist Rhiannon Morris (She/her)! Rhi currently lives in Melbourne, Australia where she is a PhD student at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (@Wehi_Research), and she is also from Australia (but Perth)! What kind of scientist are you? I am a protein biochemist and crystallographer who studies the regulation cytokine signalling and how…
